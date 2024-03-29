Mirtha: “Vos preferías a Susana” , el reproche de la diva al director de Caras

Debutó el programa del Director de Caras , Héctor Maugeri, con una invitada especial. La Diva Mirtha Legran mostró toda su picardía y rapidez , pese a su avanzada edad. En un momento del reportaje , Mirtha le recordó a Maugeri que estaba celosa de la preferencia que tuvo la Revista sobre Susana . ¿Cuál fue la respuesta del conductor con colita?