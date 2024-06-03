Momento incómodo de Fantino: ” No soy exégeta de Milei”

Estuvo en canal 9 , con su ex compañera Romina Manguel. Tensión cuando le dijeron que hay periodistas alcahuetes del actual gobierno.

Ale Fantino visitó el programa de su ex compañera de Animales Sueltos. Romina Manguel le agradeció su presencia , cuando el gobierno de Milei le prohibió a todos sus ministros ir a cualquier programa que conduzca la periodista. Recordemos que fue en el programa radial de Romina ,donde Benegas Lynch sostuvo que no es necesario la obligatoriedad  de la educación .

Milei se enojó más con la periodista que “le hizo morder el palito” , que con la propia performance su su diputado y amigo.

Volviendo a Fantino de visita en el 9 , defendió a ultranza al gobierno y recalcó que el periodismo debería hacer un replanteo de su rol ya que “la sociedad ya no le cree como antes ” .

Esta mirada tuvo réplicas entre los columnistas como Jairo Straccia quien le apuntó a los periodistas alcahuetes del gobierno. Fantino no se dio por aludido y expresó :”no soy un exégeta de este gobierno”. Agregó que se siente amigo de Milei pero dijo que habla poco con el presidente.

Fantino señaló , indulgente, que es muy difícil entrevistar a personajes cercanos y que a él se le hace más fácil abordar a presidentes de afuera. “Hacer entrevistas es como ir al dentista , si no pones anestesia duele , y si te pasas con la anestesia , se duermes todos “, aportó como recomendación a sus colegas.