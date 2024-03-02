Mondino ausente por casamiento

La canciller debió disculparse por su ausencia en el Congreso, en la apertura de al Asamblea Legislativa, ya que esa misma noche se casó uno de sus hijos.

“Lamento no estar en el Congreso hoy, coincide con el casamiento de mi hijo mayor”, dijo la canciller. Y agregó que ” no es momento para tibios”.

 

 