Montagna se mudó a Continental

El periodista Pablo Montagna llevó su programa Pasa Montagna a Radio Continental. “Desde el domingo 3 de marzo de 22 a 0 #PasaMontagna en Radio Continental AM 590 – Toda la info de #Medios y #Espectaculos – Musica, entrevistas e historias para contar y contarles – Los esperamos con @lupi_tor y @AgoosBiasatti”, publicó en su cuenta el periodista.