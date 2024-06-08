Monzó apunto a la psicología de Milei y lo comparó con un estafador

“Me preocupa la psicología de él, el acto del Luna Park. Los que gritaban, todo bárbaro, pero el show de él me pareció más cerca de Cositorto que de Juan Bautista Alberdi o Ludwig vos Mises”,  sumó su visión el diputado de la oposición dialoguista.  Dichos que fueron apreciados por hombres de negocios en un momento de dudas sobre la gobernabilidad,