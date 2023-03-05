Morales avanzó con su mesa política en provincia de Buenos Aires

Todo parece indicar que Gustavo Posse tiene el aval de Morales para seguir el proyecto de candidato a gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires, donde el radicalismo tiene otro candidato potencial como es Maxi Abad.

E titular de al UCR dio una señal fuerte de respaldo al conforma un a mesa política provincia que integran el ex senador Roberto Costa y Walter Carusso, entre otros. Este comité de campaña organiza el acto del próximo 15 de marzo en el Gran Rex, en el que Morales se lanzará oficialmente como único candidato a presidente de la UCR.