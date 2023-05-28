Morales fue a Escobar y mandó a Alberto al supermercado

Fue un acto radical organizado por Roberto Costa.

El titular del radicalismo, Gerardo Morales, sigue recorriendo la provincia de Buenos Aires en torno a su campaña presidencialista. Desembarcó en Escobar de la mano del dirigente territorial , Roberto Costa. En un acto realizado en el Polideportivo Los Tulipanes ms de mil militantes lo recibieron  Morales quien dirigió un fuerte discurso opositor al peronismo.

Con carteles que decían: “Morales ,Posse , Costa ” , el jujeño apuntó al Problem,a de la inflación e invitó al presidente Alberto Fernández a que recorra las góndolas en una “visita guiada” para que vea con sus propios ojos cuanto está el kilo de tomate. ” Por todo esto se tiene que ir , la argentina necesita urgente un cambio”, recalcó Morales.

En tanto , Costa señaló que “hay que reparar los errores que cometimos en el gobierno anterior”, en referencia a Mauricio Macri.