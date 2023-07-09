Moreno le dijo a Patricia : “ahora sos zurda”

La chicana fue cuando la candidata firmó con la mano izquierda su formalización para la presidencial. Dicen que miembros de la Corte se rieron.

La anécdota la contó Guillermo Moreno en el programa radial y por YouTube de Mex Urtizberea. El amigo de Alberto le dio un generoso espacio a Moreno donde lanzó munición pesada contra el presidente , Cristina y Áxel Kicillof.

Antes reveló un dato colorido sobre el día que se cruzó con Patricia Bullrich para presentar los avales todos los candidatos a presidente ante la justicia.

“Cuando pasó la gendarme Patricia, demoró en firmar. No terminaba más de firmar . Entonces, le grité : es zurda!!”. Dice que la halconea le contestó: ” … y revolucionaria…”. Según el candidato , habría sido Horacio Rosatti quien

Durante toda la entrevista, Moreno ( Principios y Valores ), reprendió al joven partener de Mex , con preguntas de una mesa examinadora , desnudando su inexperiencia para hablar del peronismo.

Con su clásico saco y corbata , reveló que obligó a todos sus candidatos a ponerse la misma indumentaria , el día de la foto de campaña. Hubo uno que fue vestido informal y lo mandó a cambiarse.

Sobre la política interna , el ex funcionario de Néstor y Cristina apuntó que el ciclo económico de bonanza k se cerró con la devaluación que hizo Kicillof como ministro de economía a lo cual se opuso. Sobre Alberto volvió a sindicarlo como un “social demócrata radical”, que seguro iba a fracasar.

Desmitificó que Néstor hubiera sabido de economia , sino que fue “el Jefe del proceso económico de crecimiento”.  Otra desmentida de Moreno fue que fuera armado a las Asambleas con empresarios cuando fue Secretario de Comercio.