Moria respaldó a Florencia Peña

La One salió a darle el apoyo a su colega, la actriz Florencia Peña, quien viene recibiendo palazos de la crítica por su polémico programa de TV en América. “Es una mina que se juega por las cosas”, afirmó la novia de Pato Galmarini. Le recomendó que no le de bola a quienes la critican por su lenguaje subido de tono. En ese sentido , Moria dijo que le encanta que el programa se llama La Puta Ama.

Peña viene recibiendo duras devoluciones de su relanzamiento televisivo, en horario nocturno. Entre otros , el más despiadado fue Jorge Lanata.