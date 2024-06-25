Moritán en observación en la esfera de la Ciudad

El funcionario achicó la planta de su área pero puso nuevos contratados conocidos. Hay ruido también por sus comentarios de pasillo.

Roberto García Moritán, actual ministro de Desarrollo Económico, está insertado en el gobierno porteño en medio de una ola de rumores y comentarios. Tiene pocos aliados en la administración de Jorge Macri y maneja una agenda propia. En las últimas semanas se corrió el rumor que su puesto estaba cuestionado, pero fuentes de la Jefatura de gobierno aseguran que por ahora sigue.

Las asperezas están motivadas en manejos internos de una importante caja como es el área voluminosa que obtuvo a cambio de su alineamiento político al PRO, una porción de votos que Moritán pondera como fundamentales para el éxito electoral que tuvo el oficialismo porteño. “Sin mi Jorge Macri no hubiera sido electo”, se jacta en comentarios de pasillo que llegaron a la cúspide del poder.

Achicó en cantidad los empleados la esfera de influencia heredada, pero puso propios en condiciones de contratación plagadas de supuestas irregularidades. Moritán hoy se siente cerca de Karina Milei, a quien le pide contención. En el PRO se está definiendo por estas semanas la ruta de la relación política con la LLA , tras la sanción de Ley Bases.

Algunos dicen que ese plus le da más vidas en el gobierno a Moritán. Otros señalan que todavía no son tiempos de revisiones.

 