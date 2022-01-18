Moroni, otro funcionario que viajó al exterior

El ministro de Trabajo Claudio Moroni es otro de los funcionarios que estuvo de vacaciones en el exterior, al igual que la titular del PAMI Luana Volnovich y el jefe de la cartera de Desarrollo Territorial y Hábitat Jorge Ferraresi.

Según publicó el diario Clarín, estuvo en Uruguay y tuve que extender su estadía por un caso positivo en su familia.

Al igual que Ferraresi, se lo habría comunicado al presidente Alberto Fernández.