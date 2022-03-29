“Movimiento Antipiquetero”: en qué consiste la propuesta liberal para “terminar” con los cortes

No se trata de una fuerza de choque. Cuáles son las propuestas concretas.

Ramiro Marra, el representante de Javier Milei en la Legislatura porteña, decidió lanzar el “Movimiento Antipiquetero Argentino”, una suerte de campaña cibernética en contra de los cortes de calles que tendría pocos efectos concretos en la realidad. Muy alejado del título pegadizo, no se plantea una fuerza de choque, sino que se trata de una militancia digital contra los piquetes.

Para sumarse al Movimiento Antipiquetero  Argentino, hay que ingresar a la página https://www.movimientoantipiquetero.com.ar o a sus redes sociales.

La organización explica que se basa en los artículos 14 de la Constitución Nacional y 194 del Código Penal, el cual apunta contra aquellos que no respeten la libertad de circulación de terceros.

Según explica en su presentación, esta agrupación nace en reclamo por la falta de acción del Gobierno contra los cortes de calle y los piquetes que a diario ocurren. Los 10 puntos del movimiento son los siguientes:

  1. Adherimos al liberalismo y por ende al principio de la no violencia y al respeto irrestricto del proyecto de vida del prójimo.
  2. En nuestra defensa de la libertad, entendemos que el derecho a manifestarse es legal y moralmente válido si, y solo si, no ven afectados los derechos de terceros.
  3. Los derechos básicos de todo individuo son el de la vida, el de la libertad y el de la propiedad. La privación de cualquiera de ellos representa una falta grave contra la comunidad.
  4. Nuestra Constitución y nuestro marco legal es claro con respecto a que la privación del derecho al libre tránsito es un delito, y no comprender esto es ir en contra de la Ley y la Constitución Nacional.
  5. Habiendo infinitos modos de manifestación y formas de expresar demandas, afectar derechos de terceros es inaceptable, y debe caer sobre cada individuo todo el peso de la Ley.
  6. Por sobre la responsabilidad de los individuos en la violación al derecho a la libertad, comprendemos que es aún mayor la de organizaciones cuyo fin único es el de perturbar y generar caos para beneficio privado.
  7. La utilización de individuos a cambio de dinero u otros bienes para engrosar manifestaciones debe ser condenada tanto social como legalmente.
  8. Uno de los delitos más graves que puede cometer un individuo es la utilización y puesta en peligro de menores, perjudicando a terceros para un beneficio privado.
  9. El Estado en sus distintos niveles no puede seguir fomentando la privación de la libertad realizada por piqueteros. Ni piqueteros ni sus asociaciones deben recibir subsidio o ayuda alguna.
  10. El Movimiento Anti Piquetero Argentino ratifica su rechazo a la violencia, a la violación de las libertades y a cualquier otra forma de fascismo camuflado de manifestación legítima.