Mundo Selección: el sitio auspiciado por la AFA que llevó a Qatar al hijo de Massa

El joven salió a defenderse en las redes sociales.

El viaje del hijo de Sergio Massa a Qatar despertó otra polémica en la previa del Mundial. El joven de 17 años respondió las críticas y aseguró que cobra un sueldo del Estado, aunque el emprendimiento tiene el auspicio de la AFA.

La AFA anunció el 27 de octubre la puesta en marcha de Mundo Selección, en una asociación con Be Smart Technology, una compañía con sede en Florida, Estados Unidos, pero dirigida por argentinos. Se trata de una plataforma, presente en redes sociales, para “acercar” a los hinchas con la Selección.

Además de ser un emprendimiento de la AFA, Mundo Selección tiene escasa presencia en las redes. En Instagram tiene apenas 33 mil seguidores, en Twitter no llegaba a 300 cuando estalló el escándalo. También se puede descargar la app en el teléfono.

“Toto” Massa no aguantó las críticas y se despachó en Twitter. “Para todos los boludos que dicen ‘que me fui a Qatar con la del pueblo” cuando bueno ya sabemos que vine con Mundo Selección”, contestó el hijo de Massa. No es la primera vez que el joven se manda solo. Su padre había contado en una entrevista reciente que los tuits de su hijo le generaron más de un reproche, incluso del presidente de la AFA.

Este lunes, en el Instagram de Mundo Selección anunciaron el desembarco en Abu Dhabi con un video de la capital de Emiratos Árabes Unidos, para el último partido amistoso que disputará la Argentina