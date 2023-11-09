Murió Edi Zunino

 Tras una cruel enfermedad, murió el periodista político y ex director de la Revista Noticias, Edi Zunino. La noticia la confirmó el director de editorial Perfil Jorge Fontevecchia. La muerte se produjo a las 5 AM , mientras permanecía internado

“Me acaban de dar una noticia muy triste, que murió Edu Zunino, y no pude prestar atención a lo que me estabas diciendo”, contó Fontevecchia en medio del fragor de las noticias.