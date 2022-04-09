Nace Francisco, el hijo de Alberto

Todo está preparado en una habitación especial del  Sanatorio Otamendi. Expediente Politico pudo saber que será este domingo , a una semana de las Pascuas. Fabiola ingresará para someterse a una cesárea ,  ya que su ginecólogo de cabecera consideró ir sobre seguro. Francisco Fernández será la primera noticia buena del año que recibirá un presidente muy debilitado,