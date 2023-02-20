Nacho Girón conducirá las mañanas de CNN Radio

Se hará cargo del segmento de 10 a 13 horas.

Tras su salida de Telefe, a finales del año pasado, Nacho Girón comenzará el lunes un nuevo desafío: hacerse cargo de las mañanas de CNN Radio Argentina.

El periodista conducirá La Mañana de CNN, que irá de lunes a viernes de 10 a 13 horas y que este año estará marcado por el calendario electoral local.

A Girón lo acompañarán Virginia Porcella en Economía, Maite Peñoñori en Espectáculos, Guido Bercovich en Deportes y Vanesa González en la locución.

Además, Martín Bilyk se hará cargo de los segmentos de humor, en los imitará a los principales referentes de la política argentina, como hizo en PPT Box.

Girón también seguirá al frente de la conducción de CNN Redacción, que va por la pantalla del canal tanto para la Argentina como para Estados Unidos.

 

