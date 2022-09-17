Nacho Viale si invitaría a Alberto

El productor y nieto de Mirtha se diferenció de su abuela. “Yo si invitaría al presidente a programa”, dijo antes del regreso de la Diva a los almuerzos. Recordemos que Mirtha lo ninguneó al primer mandatario y destacó no tener interés en que vaya a su programa . Si en cambio señaló que quiere invitar a Cristina.