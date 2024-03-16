¿Nación Seguros ahora se privatiza con la ley ómnibus bis?

No aparecía en el proyecto original. La empresa está salpicada por el escándalo de los seguros.

La primera ley ómnibus del presidente Javier Milei planteaba la privatización de 41 empresas que hoy están en manos del Estado. Ahora, en la nueva versión de la Ley Bases el número se achicó pero se sumó al Banco Nación y Nación Seguros, salpicada por el escándalo.

Según el borrador, aparecen solo tres empresas a privatizar sí o sí: Aerolíneas Argentinas, Enarsa, y Radio y Televisión Argentina. Luego son seis las compañías que figuran a privatizar o concesionar: AySA, Correo Argentino, Belgrano Cargas y logística, la Sociedad operadora ferroviaria, Corredores viales y el Yacimiento Carbonífero Río Turbio.

Además, la ley ómnibus bis agrega un anexo extra que agrupa empresas que podrán ser privatizadas parcialmente “debiendo el Estado Nacional mantener la participación mayoritaria en el capital o en la formación de las decisiones societarias”.

Allí se anotaron a Nucleoeléctrica Argentina, el Banco de la Nación y todas las empresas del Grupo, como Nación Seguros, firma salpicada por un escándalo de presunta corrupción, y la firma de satélites Arsat.