Nadie resiste un archivo, Juez tampoco

El senador que pugna por ser integrante del Consejo, esta siendo expuesto en las redes por su pasado,

El Senador Luis Juez apareció en un archivo por las redes sociales. El ferviente opositor al kirchnerismo, estuvo de muy joven apoyando , como dirigente peronista , la candidatura en el 89 de  Carlos Menem. Sin duda , dentro de la lógica peronista anti k seria una medalla honorífica. Empero, dentro de Juntos la joyita generó varios comentarios. Hay que recordar también , mucho mas acá, Juez estuvo cerca de la transversavlilidad propuesta por Néstor Kirchner.

 

Además, con respecto a la figura de Menem, cuando este murió, el ahora senador que pugna por entras a la Magistratura dijo que ” a en este país a todo muerto de lo hace un santo”.