Nancy Pazos dijo que la cadena perjudicó debate de GH

Nancy Pazos criticó la cadena nacional de Milei por Malvinas, en su contenido discursivo. A la vez, remarcó que Telefé y otros canales de aires bajaron sensiblemente su audiencia cuando entró la transmisión oficial por los Veteranos y Caicos de Malvinas. Dijo que una vez que volvieron con el Debate de Gran Hermano los números volvieron a la normalidad.