Navarro cargó contra Macri por la libertad de expresión

La polémica sobre la libertad de expresión en las redes que se produjo ayer a partir de una interpretación de un anuncio que hizo Gustavo Beliz derivó en una publicación de Mauricio Macri a favor de la libertad de expresión en la que arranca diciendo: “A diferencia de la mayoría de los dirigentes del oficialismo, incluyendo al presidente y a la vicepresidente, yo nunca bloqueé a un usuario en Twitter y nunca lo haré. No importa lo que digan”.

Ese posteo derivó en un tuit del ultra K Roberto Navarro recordando algunos conflictos que tuvieron los medios que cuestionaban el gobierno de Macri durante su gestión.