Navarro comunicó recortes en sus medios

Roberto Navarro ya nos será beneficiado por la pauta oficial. Su sitio El Destape tuvo un fuerte apoyo durante el gobierno de Alberto. Ante los anuncios de suspensión de la pauta por un año, Navarro comunicó a varios colaboradores que se verá en la necesidad de reducir la unidad de trabajo. Algunos periodistas se acogerán a retiros voluntarios.