Navarro destrozó a Moreno y lo comparó con Milei por su rol de “panelista”

“No pongamos más locos”, lanzó el periodista ultra K en alusión al ex secretario de Comercio y contó por qué se distanció de Cristina.

Roberto Navarro y Guillermo Moreno no se quieren ni un poco. El periodista ultra K explotó en su programa por el rol que está tomando el ex secretario de Comercio. “No pongamos más locos, aunque sean peronistas“, lanzó. Y se mofó de su nuevo rol como panelista de TV, la misma función que tenía Javier Milei antes de ser candidato.

En ese contexto, Navarro contó que Cristina Kirchner rompió el diálogo con Moreno por “una serie de mentiras”, no solo con las mediciones de inflación. “Kicillof investigó el tema y le avisó a Cristina”, dijo el periodista en su programa de radio.

Además lo acusó a Moreno de fingir una pela con el Grupo Clarín. “Clarín metió presos a Boudou y a De Vido, ¿por qué a Moreno no?”,  ironizó.