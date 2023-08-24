Navarro estalló contra el Gobierno por los saqueos: “Aníbal Fernández es un humorista”

Roberto Navarro volvió a sacudir al Gobierno por la inacción y el silencio posterior a los saqueos. “El peronismo hizo la peor elección de la historia. Al día siguiente devaluaron. ¿Quién esta a cargo? Aníbal Fernández es un humorista. El Presidente lo votamos por cuatro años. ¿Por qué no aparece? ¿Por qué no habla la vicepresidenta? Den la cara! ¿No manda nadie acá? Esto es acefalía!”, se enojó el periodista ultra K.

Además dijo que los saqueos se dieron en un cotexto de pobreza y de más de 120%.