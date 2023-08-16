Navarro habló después de la derrota de Massa en las PASO: “El Fondo nos obligó a devaluar”

El periodista ultra K dijo que Massa “no enamora a nadie”. Qué dijo de Alberto y de Cristina.

El periodista ultra K Roberto Navarro habló luego de la derrota del Gobierno en las PASO y le echó la culpa al FMI por la devaluación y la corrida del dolar. “El Fondo nos obligó a devaluar, nos hizo un desastre”, dijo. Además, dijo que el Gobierno tiene “muy pocas chances de ganar” en octubre.

Navarro se mostró muy escéptico sobre el futuro, incluso con un triunfo de Massa. “La gente no está enamorada de Massa, lo votó para que no gane la derecha, eso es un problema”, dijo. Y aseguró que tanto Milei como Bullrich también van a tener problemas si no conforman una mayoría.

El periodista también le pegó a Alberto Fernández. “No se podía pelear con Cristina, lo cagaba a palos”. Y agregó: “No cuidó los dólares”.