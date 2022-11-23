Navarro insiste con el Macri ‘mufa”

Roberto Navarro insiste con la idea de un Macri “mufa” en el Mundial . Ahora, sumó el dato que el ex siente estuvo presente viendo el partido en el que Alemania perdió con Japón 2 a 1. Recordemos que justo Macri había sostenido sus favoritismo por Alemania , cometiendo la complicada intepretación de “raza superior” .