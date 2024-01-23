Navarro llamó a un paro por tiempo indeterminado

A horas del primer paro general de la CGT contra el gobierno de Javier Milei, el periodista Roberto Navarro llamó a un paro por tiempo indeterminado.

“El campo popular tiene que ir un plan de 12 horas, despues de 24, despues de 48, y seguir asi y llegar a una huelga por tiempo indeterminado”, lanzó eufórico el periodista ultra K en su editorial radial. Y agregó: “No hay que darse por vencido, mañana 24 inundemos el país de voceros peronistas”.