Navarro: “Macri se rindió ante la evidencia que tiene la peor imagen”

El periodista ultra K analizó el anuncio del ex presidente.

Roberto Navarro reaccionó enfurecido ante el renunciamiento de Mauricio Macri. “Se bajó el más débil. En una PASO perdía a diferencia de Cristina (…) Todo eso que dicen en los medios que es patriota, una payasada, se rindió ante la evidencia que tiene la peor imagen del país”, dijo en su programa de radio.

El periodista ultra K también se quejó del trato de los medios de comunicación hacia el ex presidente. “No pudieron levantar a Macri, la gente no se olvida por el contraste entre el gobierno de Macri y de Cristina”, dijo.

Navarro aseguró que Macri tuvo en cuenta las encuestas a la hora de bajarse de la carrera electoral. Es más, mencionó una encuesta que arroja una supuesta paridad con Milei y Sergio Massa, que todavía no dijo si será candidato.

El periodista terminó concluyendo que “es una foto peor para el Frente de Todos”. “Ellos ya tienen los candidatos para la PASO, están ordenados en los candidatos y en las ideas. En el Frente de Todos no sabes los candidatos, ni las ideas. Nadie crece abajo de un árbol frondoso”, se quejó.