Navarro podría quedarse con la frecuencia de radio El Mundo

El director de El Destape podría quedarse con la frecuencia por diez años con opción a extenderla por cinco más.

El directorio del Ente Nacional de Comunicaciones (Enacom) decidirá este jueves si le otorga la frecuencia de la histórica radio El Mundo, AM 1070, al conductor kirchnerista Roberto Navarro, director de radio El Destape.

La frecuencia actualmente no se utiliza. Durante la pandemia se hizo un concurso que fue ganado por Radio Cooperativa pero luego se anuló porque -según el Enacom- el presidente de la cooperativa, Martín Leandro Cigna, era al mismo tiempo director de Fomento y Evaluación de Proyectos Cooperativos y Mutuales del Instituto Nacional de Asociativismo y Economía Social (Inaes).

Ese conflicto quedó judicializado. Mientras tanto, arrancó un segundo concurso. Según reveló el periodista José Crettaz en La Nación, Navarro podría quedarse con la frecuencia por diez años con opción a extenderla por cinco más.

El directorio del Enacom tiene un directorio con cinco integrantes oficialistas y dos opositores.

Navarro se presentó al concurso con la empresa El Destape Radio SA de la que tiene el 80% de las acciones. El 20% restante se lo reparten sus hijos María Florencia y Nicolás Ariel, que ocupa el cargo de presidente de la sociedad.