Navarro pronosticó una baja de la inflación a partir de abril

En su programa radial, hace apenas unos días, el periodista ultra K Roberto Navarro pronosticó una baja de la inflación recién a partir de abril. “En el segundo semestre vamos a tener una inflación como la de antes, un 3 por ciento mensual”, lanzó. En esa misma intervención, anticipó que la inflación de enero había subido por el aumento de la carne, pero estuvo muy lejos de acertar el 6% de enero, la cifra que reveló hoy el INDEC.

Navarro también fue muy benévolo respecto a la mesa política que convocó Alberto Fernández. Dijo que puede ser un avance para que se acerquen los referentes del Frente de Todos.

 