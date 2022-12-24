Navidad de la Copa Rota

A la explosiva alegría Mundialista se llega a las Fiestas con un sistema democrático en franco deterioro. Diferentes musicas de una sinfonía inconclusa.

En las canciones bullangueras, que acompasaron nuestra alegría Mundialista, hay un espíritu de cohesión e identidad nacional que luego chocan brutalmente con los procedimientos habituales de nuestro sistema de convivencia democrática.

Cuando todavía rebota la alegría en las calles por el extraordinario logro deportivo en Qatar,  el sistema políticos y los poderes republicanos revolean las camisetas en un juego de muerte súbita.

El gobierno nacional junto con 14 gobernadores peronistas se abroquelaron en una maniobra inédita en la historia democrática del país desoyendo un fallo de la Corte Suprema sobre restitución de fondos a la Ciudad Autónoma . Se habla en los micrófonos de golpe institucional de los Cortesanos y al mismo tiempo , Horacio Rodríguez Larreta expresa que se ha traspasado un limite de las reglas de juego del sistema. Perú, país hermanado en las desgracias, parece abrazarnos en su destino de inestabilidad institucional.

Es indescifrable como proseguirán la dinámica de los acontecimientos con tantas heridas abiertas , en un año atravesado por la inflación , un intento de magnicidio sin resolver, y la desesperanza en el futuro.

La gambeta de Messi a la política en los festejos es muy representativa de dos códigos de lenguajes que transitan esferas separadas por un abismo: la dirigencia y la gente.

Mientras existen peleas palaciegas en los tres poderes , en una anticipada campaña 2023, la mayoría de los ciudadanos que no consume twitter o medios tradicionales , tiene una agenda propia y hasta una pretensión de autogestión de la organización de sus vidas.

Ve este fenómeno, en principio, cómo un hecho auspicioso puede resultar riesgoso ya que hasta aquí los sistemas pseudo anárquicos han sido una verdadera utopia irrealizable. A los políticos argentinos no los está matando el odio sino la indiferencia.

Horacio Caride

 