Naza tendrá programa propio

Naza Di Serio , la chica del tiempo en canal 13 y TN dará un salto cualitativo en su carrera. Tendrá un programa propio la noche de los sábados en la señal de cable de noticias. Aun no se conocen detalles de a donde apuntará el contenido pero Naza está muy entusiasmada con el nuevo desafío que se suma a su participación del noticiero del mediodía del 13. Naza ya viene reperfilando su carrera desde que reemplazó a Barassi en 100 Argentinos Dicen.