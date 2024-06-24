Nelson Castro, durísimo con Marcelo Tinelli

Nelson Castro, siempre diplomático con sus colegas, fue muy duro con Marcelo Tinelli, envuelto en una polémica sobre su viaje a Estados Unidos para “cubrir” la Copa América. “Por algo se fue de canal 13. Un día macrista, al otro día kirchnerista, lo de la mesa del hambre… todo eso es fatal… lo de San Lorenzo”, enumeró el conductor que se acaba de ganar el Martín Fierro.

 