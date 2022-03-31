Nelson Castro hizo su última salida desde Ucrania

Luego de 20 días cubriendo la guerra, Nelson Castro hizo su última salida desde Ucrania. El jueves emprenderá la vuelta pero primero tiene que pasar a Polonia. Recién el sábado tomará el vuelo a Buenos Aires. “Entrar a Ucrania fue difícil, salir también lo es”, se despidió Nelson.

En total la cobertura de TN duró 35 días. La primera parte de la cobertura estuvo a cargo de Carolina Amoroso y luego aterrizó Nelson.