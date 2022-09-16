Nélson corrigió a Cristina

Al día siguiente del ataque, el papa Francisco le envió un breve telegrama a Cristina Kirchner para expresarle su “solidaridad y cercanía” en ese momento “tan delicado”.

Ayer, a dos semanas de salvar su vida gracias a “Dios y la Virgen”, la vicepresidenta aseguró que el Sumo Pontífice, además del telegrama, la llamó al día siguiente y le dijo que “los actos de odio y de violencia son precedidos por palabras de odio y violencia”.

Esa frase retumbó en el Vaticano, según contó Nelson Castro en Verdad / Consecuencia (TN). El periodista, uno de los que más llegada tiene al Papa, advirtió que desde allí negaron que esa llamada haya existido.