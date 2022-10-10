Ni oxígeno ni relanzamiento: las tres nuevas ministras muestran un gobierno en salida

Los anuncios sorprendieron a todos.

El anuncio de las tres nuevas ministras del gabinete nacional dejó más dudas que certezas. Los cambios no trajeron oxígeno ni se transformaron en un relanzamiento de la gestión. Todo lo contrario, parecen anuncios de un gobierno en retirada.

El nombramiento de Victoria Tolosa Paz era el único que estaba en los libretos. Alberto Fernández se lo anunció el sábado. La diputada que encabezó la lista en 2021 y perdió en la Provincia no es querida por la vice pero tampoco fue vetada.

En cambio, las elegidas para los ministerios de Trabajo y de la Mujer no estaban en los registros de  nadie.

Kelly Olmos es una vieja conocida del Presidente y llegó al gabinete porque otros nombres para el Ministerio de Trabajo fueron vetados. El  candidato que impulsaba el kirchnerista duro, Carlos Tomada, no habría querido volverse de México, donde cumple funciones como embajador.

En el caso de Ayelén Mazzina, una joven funcionaria de San Luis, su llegada al ministerio de la Mujer sólo se explica como un guiño al gobernador de esa provincia.