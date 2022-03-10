Ni vencedores ni vencidos: “Es el default, estúpidos…”

Oficialistas y opositores se creen ganadores de la contienda parlamentaria. Hubo sensatos que neutralizaron a halcones.

Será que el país se acostumbró al conflicto permanente que cuando hay que sentarse a negociar se deben armar excusas dialécticas acordes a amortiguar costos políticos. Que este jueves haya sesión, quórum y votos a favor para impedir el default de la Argentina, es ni más ni menos que un toque de sensatez. La historia del ajuste, esfuerzo y severas dificultades en el campo económico recién comienzan. Eso también es parte del velo que se corre.

La egolatría de nuestra dirigencia hizo que casi todos se sintieran ganadores, al darse a conocer el mini acuerdo político para sesionar en Diputados. A la cabeza, Elisa Carrió hizo saber que ella tuvo un rol determinante en frenar al sector de halcones del Pro. Es cierto que se desmarcó hace rato de Macri, pero hay que revisar su trayectoria de sus vaivenes anímicos, llevados a las políticas públicas, para ser algo conservadores en llamarla “racional”. Lilita y el titular de la UCR, Gerardo Morales, hicieron un scrum frente al ala dura rupturista que sigue hablando de “bomba de tiempo” con respecto al plan acordado con el FMI. Ganar, ceder, buscar derrotados de rodillas, son insumos apreciables en una sociedad invadida por personalismos.

En la filas de los moderados militó Sergio Massa, quien le llevó la noticia a Alberto a la Rosada, que tras la sesión maratónica de este jueves tendría semáforo verde. El titular de la Cámara Baja tuvo que dibujar en el aire cuando lo consultaron por cómo votará Máximo Kirchner. Es altamente probable que el núcleo duro k vote en contra de la medidas económicas al igual que la oposición, o de mínima se abstenga. Massa tuvo un trabajo especial de contención hacia el economista del Pro, Luciano Laspina, quien sintió un trato despreciativo de parte del ministro de economía Martín Guzmán.

El funcionario que ha gastado horas de cafés con los técnicos del Fondo decidió tomar un vuelo a los EEUU para tomar distancia y quizás facilitar los acercamientos. Las sombras de la guerra económica sacuden también a la región del cono sur.

Al tiempo de estas negociaciones intensas, un grupo de kirchneristas encabezados por Amado Boudou y la ex diputada Fernanda Vallejos tiraba críticas lanza llamas frente al Congreso, en una singular protesta. El radicalismo había marcado una sutil diferencia dentro de la oposición, quedándose sentados durante el discurso de Alberto. Morales jugó muy fuerte en la vía racional.

Se calcula que el gobierno tendrá la media sanción con alrededor de 100 legisladores alineados. La salida fue sacar del articulo 1 todo tipo de referencia al plan económico y rechazar el default. Los vencimientos  de la deuda hacia adelante resultan impagables. El acuerdo, en definitiva, traerá algo de alivio y patea para adelante los vencimientos de la pesada herencia, que como siempre tendrá que enfrentarlo el próximo gobierno, aunque la tarea de emprolijamiento fiscal comenzará a apretar los cinturones.

Ese apriete económico calará hondo en sectores humildes y sobre todo medios. Los primeros seguirán atados a los planes sociales , pero con mucha menos expectativa de progreso. Es ellos se ve la estrategia de Cristina y Máximo, en edificar una masa crítica para sobrevivir en el 2023, en términos electorales. La clase media, seguramente, acudirá al socorro de quienes prometan anti peronismo extremo.

La jaula de la Grieta, tan conocida como previsible.

Horacio Caride