Nicolás Trotta con su nuevo Think Tank arma mesas de concertación con gobernadores

Se trata de la Ong Centro para la Concertación y Desarrollo. Debutó con un indice sobre calidad del gobierno donde bochó a Alberto. Qué es de la vida del ex Ministro de Educación ,

El ex Ministro de Educación , Nicolás Trotta, reapareció en escena tras su traumática salida del gobierno nacional , depuesto de las ‘ultimas PASO, Peleado con el presidente por no compartir la prolongación, a nivel nacional, de las restricciones en la presencialidad de las clases del sistema educativo primario y secundario,  su salida de la función publica fue inevitable.

Trotta le había demostrado con datos científicos al presidente que una estrategia, que había sido exitosa en el arranque de la pandemia, debía irse acomodando a una nueva normalidad e inclusive llegó a reunirse con equipos del gobierno porteño, que ya venían aplicado aplicando aperturas más amplias en las aulas.

La gota que rebalsó el vaso, en su distancia con Alberto, fue cuando el presidente justificó la bajada de linea política que una docente de la Matanza la hizo a un alumno en plena clases, y que a través de un video vitalizado se transformó en un debate nacional.  Consideró, en ese entonces, que fue “formidable el debate que abrió la docente abriéndole la cabeza a los chicos”.

Hace una semana, Trotta concedió una entrevista a Fontevecchia donde llegó a decir : “hubo u. momento en el que presidente perdió la noción entre los que está bien y lo que está mal”.

Actualmente, el ex ministro lanzó una OnG , llamada Centro para la Concertación y el Desarrollo. Desde allí viene realizando mesas de dialogo con funcionarios provinciales (algún gobernador peronista importante ya hizo uso de presencia en esos foros) y funcionarios de segundas y terceras lineas para discutir políticas publicas. Un mecanismo de contención paralelo a lo que representa institucionalmente la CFI (Confederación Federal de Inversiones).

Los gobernadores viene siendo para muchos sectores moderados del peronismo una posible salida  a al crisis y anticipan que pueden llegar a cumplir un rol fundamental en la nueva transición.

Debutó con un indice llamado IDEGO (Indice de Desarrollo de Gobierno) que aplico un aplazo de nota al actual gobierno , calificando su gestión por abajo de 4 puntos sobre 10.

Trotta , hombre muy cercano al sindicalista Victor Santa Maria , asumió un rol de encarado de la política institucional de canal 9. Ya no realiza su programa televisivo con lideres regionales latinoamericanos donde entablaba conversaciones muy interesaste sobre la problemática de la región, Cree que su amigo Lula no la tendrá nada fácil e la próxima elección que debe enfrentar al actual presidente Bolsonaro.