Niembro se sumó a La Nación +

Fernando Niembro se incorporó a la pantalla de La Nación + , en el espacio mas rendidor, el de Eduardo Feinmann. El prestigioso periodista deportivo viene medio radiado de la pantalla desde el escándalo por la plata oficial de la cual se vio beneficiado en la etapa de Macri .

Su participación en el programa de Feinmann , no se limita a lo deportivo sino que interviene activamente en opiniones políticas.