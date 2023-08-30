Nito compara a Macri con Milei

El radical k, Nito Artaza, dijo que Mauricio es “Milei con terapia”. El humorista pidió a los radicales de siempre a que apoyen a Sergio Massa dado que “es la única alternativa posible al totalitarismo”. En la ciudad ,quien impugno a Jorge Macri, apoya a Santoro.