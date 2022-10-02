No hubo sorpresas en Independiente: dura derrota para los Moyano

Una avalancha de votos terminó con la era de los Moyano en Independiente. El oficialismo se llevó una dura derrota, y podría quedar tercero. Fabián Doman es el nuevo presidente del Rojo, liderando la lista que también tiene a Néstor Grindetti y Cristian Ritondo.