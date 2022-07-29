“No te hagas los rulos” le dijo Samid a Yanina

Samid no lo dejó pasar y escribió en su Twitter: “Ésta que no se haga los rulos que nadie le ofreció nada”.  Fue a propósito de que la panelista contó que el empresario de la carne la habría tentado para ser candidata en un lista auspiciada por el polémico matarife peronista.

 “Ni disfrazada de mono acepto la candidatura de Samid”, polemizó la Angelita.