Nombran a Héctor Cavallero en radio Nacional

Para algunos medios es el ex de Susana. Para el ámbito de la producción artística su apellido es de peso propio. Héctor Cavallero caerá a sus 79 años en el manejo de Radio Nacional. Será interventor por un año. El plan del gobierno es privatizar este medio público como los demás. Asomas tiempos turbulentos.