Fue promotora y ahora es empresaria pyme: quién es la candidata libertaria de la ciudad mas pobre del país

Norali Sosa se lanzó como candidata a intendenta de La Banda, en Santiago del Estero.

A Norali Sosa muchos la conocieron por su aparición en la escena pública junto al diputado nacional Javier Milei, en su visita a Mendoza. Tiene  buen diálogo con distintos sectores de la política de la ciudad de La Banda, en Santiago del Estero, y se encamina a ser candidata a la intendencia.

Sosa es empresaria pyme, empezó a desandar en la política a la par de desarrollar su actividad comercial: “La Banda es cuna de poetas y cantores, pero a nadie escapa que es una ciudad de contrastes muy marcados donde la pobreza está signada por un 50.3% de acuerdo a lo que informa el INDEC , lo cual habla a las claras que más de la mitad de la población está muy por debajo de los niveles de calidad de vida”, dijo.

La candidata ya asumió varios compromisos: ” Ya debemos terminar de una vez por todas con las luchas de poder , de marchas, contestar y hablar mal del otro, para ponerse de una vez por todas a trabajar. Es mucho lo que hay que hacer . La municipalidad debe trabajar como corresponde pero con obreros y empleados bien pagados existe el presupuesto suficiente para llevarlo a cabo y todas aquellas personas que están en planes pasarán a revestir como personal de planta si gano las elecciones. Tal vez esto suene como algo utópico pero creanme los vamos hacer ni bien llegue a la 25 de mayo y Chacabuco, es absolutamente factible”.

Sosa tuvo una adolescencia difícil y se tuvo que hacer cargo de dos hijos siendo muy joven: “A mi nadie me va a decir lo que es la pobreza, yo la viví y la padecí pero debo decir también que me dejó muchas enseñanzas. Como no sentir el dolor ajeno, cuando no tenes trabajo o no tienes para la leche o el azúcar de tus hijos, si yo pasé por lo mismo . Yo para alimentarlos salía como vendedora ambulante en el centro de la ciudad de La Banda. En la calle conocí muchísima gente buena pero también mala que en mi caso por suerte fueron los menos”.

Fue promotora publicitaria, constructora de viviendas rápidas, y finalmente incursionó con su propia fábrica de piletas desarrollando industria y mano de obra no solo en Santiago del Estero sino también en el NOA.

Cuando le preguntan sobre el significado de ser la primera mujer Intendente de la ciudad de La Banda, responde: “Un motivo de gran orgullo para mí y todas las mujeres bandeñas. Lo que he aprendido en política una y otra vez, es que las mujeres suelen tener mejor capacidad de atender lo global “.