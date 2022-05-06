Nosiglia pasó por un acto de Malvinas y sigue enojado con radicales que acordaron con Larreta

El gran operador radical quiere recuperar capital simbólico.

La UCR capitalina organizó un homenaje a los héroes de Malvinas. Los expositores: Marcelo Stubrin, Marcela Larrosa y Martín Ocampo (ex ministro de Seguridad porteño y hombre de Angelici). Inesperadamente, apareció el Coti Nosiglia. Dicen que no había sido invitado. Lo cierto es que Coti viene apareciendo en diversos escenarios públicos inclusive aceptando entrevistas periodísticas, cuestión que antes era impensado.

El ex ministro de Interior de Alfonsín está muy enojado con el entorno de Larreta y los radicales que acordaron con él un supuesto pase amable a manos de Lousteau, quien anoche se lanzó a candidato a Jefe de gobierno porteño.

Coti quedó dañado cuando Larreta ignoró su pedido de que su hijo, Juan, pudiera renovar banca legislativa y tampoco le cumplieron con un supuesto cargo en el nuevo gabinete porteño. Igualmente, sus reapariciones intentan recuperar capital simbólico ya que su influencia en el escenario nacional ha disminuido notoriamente.