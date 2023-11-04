Novaresio debió pedir disculpas por un comentario sobre Boca

El periodista insinuó que Riquelme pagaba el pasaje de hinchas a Río para alentar a Boca. . Un hincha le contestó diciéndoles que él se rompía el alma trabajando para darse ese gusto de alentar a su club. Luego, el periodista se dio cuenta de su injusta generalización. y pidió disculpas .

 