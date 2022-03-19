Nueva líneas de crédito del Banco Ciudad para mujeres líderes

El Banco Ciudad lanza una nueva línea de créditos para micro, pequeñas y medianas empresas (Mypes y Pymes) lideradas por mujeres, destinada a la financiación de exportaciones.

El préstamo es en dólares y permite obtener hasta U$S 1.000.000, a una tasa de interés fija del 2,75% (TNA*) y a un plazo máximo de 365 días, con todas las comisiones bonificadas.

Desde el Ciudad se promueve el liderazgo y la participación equitativa de las mujeres en los negocios internacionales, con beneficios exclusivos, tal como esta nueva línea que puede solicitarse de forma on line a través de la web de la entidad:

https://www.bancociudad.com.ar/institucional/pymes/Comercio%20Exterior/MujeresExportadoras
El presidente del Banco Ciudad, Guillermo A.

Laje, destacó que “Desde las empresas debemos propiciar el acceso igualitario a los distintos espacios de desarrollo y liderazgo, es por ello que en el Banco Ciudad continuamos profundizando nuestras acciones en pos de la inclusión y la igualdad de oportunidades, tanto hacia fuera como hacia dentro de nuestra organización. Esta nueva línea de financiamiento, que busca impulsar la actividad exportadora liderada por mujeres, es un paso más en ese camino.”