Nueva subasta de arte Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad presenta una nueva subasta de arte conformada por 19 obras de reconocidos artistas, entre las que se destacan el trabajo de Raúl Soldi titulado “Damas” ,  que sale a remate con una base de $4.5 millones; y la escultura tallada en madera de Sesostris Vitullo, titulada “Malambo”, que formó parte del catálogo de la exposición “Et dans les grandes collections” en el museo Bourdelle (París), y que se ofrece con un precio base de $3.5 millones.

Además, el catálogo contempla una diversidad de obras en cuanto a estilos y épocas, con bases a partir de los $200 mil, de manera que la propuesta representa una excelente oportunidad para adquirir e invertir en arte, tanto por su calidad como por las bases de tasación. Todas las obras que conforman el catálogo salen a remate en pesos.

En la subasta también se destacan un trabajo original de Osvaldo Imperiale, titulado “Day of Work”, que sale con una base de $1 millón, “Azogue”, obra original de Carlos Gorriarena, cuya base es de $3 millones, y “El niño de la campera celeste” de Antonio Berni que comenzará la puja con una base de $2 millones. El catálogo se completa con obras de Florencio Molina Campos, Carlos Alonso, Vicente Forte, Stephen Koek Koek, Pio Collivadino, Leopoldo Presas, César Paternosto y Luis Cordiviola.

La subasta se llevará a cabo de manera online el 2 de agosto a partir de las 12 en el sitiohttps://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar. Para participar, los interesados deberán inscribirse, hasta 48 hs hábiles antes de la realización del remate en dicha plataforma. Asimismo, al momento de inscribirse, los interesados deberán haber constituido una garantía de $20 mil por cada lote de su interés.

 