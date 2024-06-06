Nueva subasta de Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad anuncia una nueva subasta de inmuebles con herencias vacantes, a realizarse a través de la plataforma digital https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/ , el 28 de junio a partir de las 10. En esta oportunidad, se ofrecen diez propiedades (departamentos de 1, 2, 3 y 4 ambientes, y un departamento tipo casa), ubicadas en los barrios de Recoleta, Villa Urquiza, Nuñez, Velez Sarsfield, San Cristobal, Monte Castro, Palermo y Villa Riachuelo

Los remates de bienes inmuebles con herencias vacantes ubicados en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires son realizados en el Banco Ciudad por cuenta y orden de la Procuración de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, y se caracterizan por la diversidad de propiedades ofrecidas, que pueden incluir lotes, departamentos, PHs, casas, oficinas, locales comerciales, partes indivisas y cocheras. El Banco Ciudad realiza la tasación, exhibición y venta por subasta pública mediante la modalidad online, 100% digital, a través de una plataforma ágil y segura que favorece la accesibilidad, ampliando la participación de interesados a todo el país. Los ingresos obtenidos por estas ventas se destinan por ley al Fondo Educativo Permanente.

 