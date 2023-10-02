Nueva subastas del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad presenta dos nuevas subastas online de tecnología, que incluyen treinta lotes compuestos por más de mil teléfonos celulares de las principales marcas: Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, LG y Nokia, entre otras.

Son todos artículos nuevos y en caja original que están retenidos en las aduanas de Formosa y de Misiones, y que por cuenta y orden de AFIP – Dirección General de Aduanas, saldrán a remate público a través de la plataforma de subastas online del Banco Ciudad, los días 5 y 12 de octubre a partir de las 12hs.

Los artículos presentes se encuentran distribuidos en lotes que contienen desde una unidad hasta doscientos setenta y seis teléfonos por lote, y se ofrecen con un precio base en pesos muy competitivo, como por ejemplo: un celular de la Xiaomi MI-9SE sale a remate con una base de $ 78.167; en el caso del lote más numeroso, con 276 aparatos Nokia 105 TA, la base es de $331.200; para un lote de 33 teléfonos, con variedad de marcas y modelos (Alcatel, Blu Bold y Huawei), el precio base es de $350.000; y entre los celulares de gama más alta se destacan 2 Samsung A30 ofrecidos en $395.758, y un lote con 4 IPHONE 7PLUS con un atractivo precio base de $ 140.000.

Para el remate a realizarse el 5 de octubre, los 12 lotes de teléfonos celulares pueden visualizarse en https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/subasta/3097 y se encuentran en la provincia de Formosa, en Av. San Martín N°1101, ciudad de Clorinda, por donde deberán ser retirados por sus compradores.